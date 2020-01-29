Home

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Middleton Baptist Church
Middleton, ID
View Map
Mona Johnson Obituary
Mona "Cleo" Johnson, 86, of Caldwell, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Middleton Baptist Church, Middleton, ID 83644, under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be held between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan 30th, at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
