Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Resources
1946 - 2019
Monico De Hoyos Obituary
Monico Nicholas De Hoyos
May 4,1946 - July 29, 2019
Monico Nicholas De Hoyos Sanchez, 73, of Caldwell, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Alphonsus hospital in Boise. Monico was born in San Carlos Coahulia, Mexico on May 4, 1946 to Hermenejildo Sanchez and Maria Santos De Hoyos Sanchez.
Formerly raised in Eagle Pass, Texas, he moved to Caldwell, Idaho in 1971 where he settled. Monico worked in agriculture and auto mechanics. He was a talented musician who played multiple instruments and sang. Monico enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing.
Monico is survived by his significant other, Lurdes Garcia; his children: Monico (Delia) Jimenez, Nicholas Vigil, Monico Sanchez Jr, Valdemar Sanchez, Alejandro (Amanda) Sanchez, Maudie Sanchez (Omar Gomez), Ricardo Sanchez, Melissa Garza, Monica S. Sanchez (Rigoberto Tovar), Monica M. Sanchez, Dulce Sanchez and Francisco Sanchez; his siblings: Rosie, Teofilo, Olga, Bonefacio,Trinidad, Heremenjildo and David, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Heremenjildo and Maria Santos De Hoyos Sanchez and his brother, Celestino Sanchez.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM with Rosary Recital at 7:00 PM at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church, Caldwell. Burial will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
