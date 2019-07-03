Services Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208) 365-4491 Funeral service 11:00 AM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Monte See Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Monte See

Monte Elwood See, 79, of Sweet, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly June 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Monte was born on February 10, 1940, in Boise, son of Elwood (Woody) See and Louise Breshears. He spent much of his childhood at his grandparent's home at Jack Ass Creek in Horseshoe Bend.

Monte was a 1958 graduate of Emmett High School and received an Associate's Degree in Drafting from Boise Junior College. In addition, he was a self-taught engineer. He was an engineer for Boise Cascade for many years and worked 23 years for Yanke Machine Shop until his retirement in 2010. He was Yanke's expert on sawmills as he made modifications to sawmills throughout the Northwest and California. He created and was the driving force behind the construction of and the annual placement of the iconic lighted Christmas tree on top of the US Bank building in downtown Boise. He knew exactly how many feet of cable and how many light bulbs. Many called it, "Monte's Tree." He replicated a smaller version of that tree at his home in Sweet.

Monte was an officer of the Owyhee Motorcycle Club where he was a champion motorcycle racer and flagged the races. He was one of the founding members of the Dry Creek Historical Society at Hidden Springs. He was a great-great grandson of Philip Schick who built the first home in Dry Creek. Monte donated and volunteered many hours demonstrating leather technique at their events. In addition he was a member of the Idaho Cattleman's Association and Payette River Cattleman's Association for many years. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Gem County Fair and Rodeo where he could be found helping at the bucking chutes or roping chutes.

Monte had MANY interests. In addition to motorcycles, he raised cattle, enjoyed travel (driving, not flying), photography and leatherwork. He was a self-taught leather craftsman and completed a couple of saddles for his kids. He was a season ticket holder for BSU football for decades and watched every home game to the last minute! Monte had a classic Model A that he had owned in high school, and in later years frequently drove it in local parades. He was a man of routine, a loyal friend, and loyal to local businesses. He loved to eat prawns at Gils K-9 on Wednesdays; breakfast every weekend at The Triangle in Sweet; he stood in the same place for every performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo; stood in the same place at Les Bois Park supporting his brother-in-law, Kenny McReynolds' race horses; and attended livestock auctions every Tuesday in Emmett. He made his delicious Dutch oven cobbler every Thanksgiving and Christmas at Peggy's house. Monte had many friends and was known for his iconic gray mustache and hair. Since his death so many people have said, "Monte was such a good guy!"

Monte married Marty Roper June 8, 1962, and remained together until 1987. Monte leaves behind his son, Sean See (Tracy) of Canyon, TX; his daughter, Erin Bolen (Mark) of LaVernia, TX; siblings, Marlene McKean, Pat McGuire (Margaret), Sharon Arnold (Lance), Kathy Puckett, and Peggy McReynolds (Kenny), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood See and Louise McGuire.

Funeral services will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, at 11:00 am, followed by burial at the Sweet Cemetery and a reception for friends and family at the Syringa Hall in Sweet, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Monte's name to the Dry Creek Historical Society (5006 W. Farm Ct. Boise, ID 83714 or on line at http://www.drycreekhistory.org/membership.html).

