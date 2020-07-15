Nadene Troyer

Nadene Elaine Troyer
September 11, 1930 - July 10, 2020
Nadene Elaine (Hostetler) Troyer, 89, of Nampa, passed away on July 10, 2020 at her home. Nadene was born on September 11, 1930 in Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, to Ivan and Emma Hostetler. At 16 she moved with her family to Idaho, first to Filer, then to Nampa. In 1952, while working in Albany, Oregon, she met Wilbur Troyer and they were married the next year. They settled in Nampa and over the next several years became parents of four children. Nadene spent her early years lovingly raising her family and was very involved in Nampa Christian Schools and in her church. As her children grew older, she began a Watkins business that lasted for 40 years. She ran a successful business, but even more important to her, she cared about the people she worked with and was part of their lives. With Watkins, she earned several trips which she and Wilbur very much enjoyed. Travel was a passion they shared, including many memorable trips in their trailer with family and friends. Highlights were their trips to Alaska and Canada. As her 14 grandchildren came along, she loved being part of their lives and attending activities with them. Nadene had a gift of hospitality and her home was the center for gathering family and hosting friends.
Nadene is survived by her husband, Wilbur; daughter, Marjorie (Rick) Bollman; son-in law, John Berg; son, Jerry Troyer; son, Doyle (Kathy) Troyer; grandkids, Pete Troyer, Rebecca (Matthew) Richardson, Erika (Luke) Switzer, Tyson (McKenzie) Berg, Amy Prieto, Sara Bollman, Madison Troyer, Spencer (Shawn) Berg, Haley Berg, Hutch Troyer, Jackson Troyer, Emerson Troyer, Gibson Troyer, and Maison Troyer; and great grandchildren, MaddiLyn, Everett and Elaine Switzer, Malakai, Taylee and Obadiah Richardson, and Norah Berg; sisters, Leora Gingrich and Ellen (Stan) Mishler, and brother, Larry (Alice) Hostelter; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers, daughter Linda Berg, and daughter-in-law, Joyce Troyer.
A viewing will be held Thursday, July 16 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Nampa Funeral Home-Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. S., Nampa. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 17 at the Nampa Church of the Brethren, 11030 Orchard Ave., Nampa at 1:00 pm. During this time of the COVID virus, we understand and respect any hesitation to gather. Please feel free to share your condolences with us with a card to 18166 Madison Road, Nampa 83687. Memorial donations can be made to the Nampa Church of the Brethren, 11030 Orchard Ave., Nampa 83651 or to Missionary Aviation Fellowship (MAF), 112 N. Pilatus Ln, Nampa, ID 83687. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
.