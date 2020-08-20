1/
Nadine Aschenbrenner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nadine Stromberg Aschenbrenner, 95, of Meridian passed away at a local care center in Meridian on August 14, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on August 27th at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian. For those that do not wish to risk exposure the family understands and invite you to join them virtually at https://www.holyapostlesmeridian.net/Mass From page please scroll down to photo of altar and press play. Prelude music will begin at 10:45 AM. Please read the full obituary in Sunday's paper. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Accent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved