Nadine Aschenbrenner

Nadine Stromberg Aschenbrenner, 95, of Meridian passed away at a local care center in Meridian on August 14, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on August 27th at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian. For those that do not wish to risk exposure the family understands and invite you to join them virtually at https://www.holyapostlesmeridian.net/Mass
From page please scroll down to photo of altar and press play. Prelude music will begin at 10:45 AM. Please read the full obituary in Sunday's paper. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.