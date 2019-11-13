|
|
Nadine Evelyn Evans
July 9, 1928 - November 10, 2019
Nadine Evelyn (Trovillion) Clark Evans, 91, of Nampa, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019 in Nampa.
Nadine was born July 9, 1928 in Kansas City, Kansas to Leonard and Thelma Reed Trovilion, the eldest of three daughters. Her early years were marked by significant economic hardship that resulted in numerous moves to Texas, Kansas, Wyoming and Colorado as Leonard searched for work. When Nadine was 9, her father abandoned them. The family survived through the tireless work of Thelma, who often held multiple jobs.
During this time the family had begun to attend the Nazarene Church, and as a sophomore, Nadine moved to Nampa to enroll at the NNC Academy where she finished high school and then enrolled at NNC where she completed a year of college. It was at NNC that she met Clinton Clark who she married in 1949. In 1950 Nadine gave birth to her daughter, Kathryn. The marriage was short lived, in 1951 Clinton tragically drowned in the Clearwater River, leaving Nadine with an 18 month old child. She returned to Nampa, with her daughter to live with her mother and two sisters.
Nadine found work at the Magnum Clinic as a receptionist. It was there that she met Philip Evans. They were married in 1953 and shared 61 years together. Early in their marriage they both worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in Pocatello, where in 1957 their son Perry was born. In 1962 they were able to return to Nampa, and in 1965 she began to work for Dr. Fred Helpenstell. She would work for him until her retirement in 1986.
Throughout their marriage Phil and Nadine shared a commitment to the Lord and to being involved with the church. They were active members of the First Church of the Nazarene, where Nadine served for 17 years on the Funeral Dinners committee, organizing hundreds of dinners. When Nadine and Phil retired they joined the King's Travelers Good Sam Club and enjoyed several years of good fellowship.
Nadine and Phil shared a second commitment to family. Early in their marriage the annual vacations were to visit family in Kansas, Missouri, and California. In 1980, Nadine's son Perry married Lisa Gustafson. Nadine always felt blessed that they lived close by. Perry and Lisa had two children, Courtney (1986) and Drew (1988), and grandma and grandpa's house became a place both grandchildren frequented.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Clark and her husband, Phil Evans; her sister, Bonnie Rice and her sister, DeLois Wynia. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Clark, her son, Perry Evans and his wife Lisa; her grandchildren, Courtney Evans and Drew Evans and her great grandchild, Aiden Jones.
As her health declined, in addition to the support of her family, Nadine was grateful for the care given by Complete Hospice, Susan Stuart, Cheri Crane and Margarita Castro.
A Celebration of Nadine's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. 208-442-8171. The family will greet family and friends for a time of visitation on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 4 - 6 PM at the funeral home. To express condolences and read the complete obituary please visit www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019