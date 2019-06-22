Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Caster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Caster


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Caster Obituary
Nancy Faye Caster
June 21, 1931 - June 15, 2019
Nancy Caster entered her heavenly home on June 15, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, two brothers, and one grandson. She is the wife of John Caster; they were happily married 68 years. She is the mother of three children, John and Sandy Caster of Nampa, Russell and Linda Caster of Fruitland, and Debbie and Guy Williamson of McLeods, N.B. Canada. They have 11 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave S., Nampa, ID 83651, with a graveside service following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens,15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, ID 83607.
To view Nancy's online guest book or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now