Nancy Lou Duncan

July 29, 1931 - August 21, 2020

Nancy Duncan, 89, passed away with family by her side. When envisioning heaven, she was comforted at the faith in reuniting with loved ones. Nancy inspired many with the spirited way that she chose to live her life each day. She was a true "ball of fire"! She was born in 1931 in Kansas City, MO & grew up in Ottawa, KS.

Nancy never met a stranger, rather every person she encountered became an instant & lifelong friend. Her personality was larger than life & she truly knew how to make every moment count. She was affectionately referred to as "Lou Lee", "Gammy" & life of the party!

She was proceeded in death by her birth mother Beulah Warman; her parents Carl & Nina Hart; son Samuel Lee II; daughter Becky Horton; son-in-law Lloyd Boles & grandson Chad McBreen. Survivors include: brother Dale (Barb) Warman; Gary (Lee) Hart; daughter Marty Schuster; Jane Boles; Andy (Beth) Lee; Matt Lee. Grandchildren: Jennifer (Scott) Salois; Sherri Boles; Julie (Rick) Furst; Jodi (Chad) Vanderpool; Josh (Kayla) Lee; Jessica (Thadeus) Kingsolver; Justin (Kayla) Lee; & Sam Lee. Great grandchildren Zac, Gunnar, Moise (MJ) & Cade Salois; McKenna & Brec Furst; Breanna, Quenton, Trey, Brandon, & Nathan Kingsolver; Braxton & Raiden Lee & nephews & nieces.

Celebration of Life will be at Grace Bible (1415 Lone Star Rd., Nampa), Sat, September 5, 1:00 pm. Those who wish to provide memorial donations in Nancy's honor may send to Love INC (Grace Place), which held a special place in Nancy's heart.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store