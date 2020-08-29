1/1
Nancy Duncan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lou Duncan
July 29, 1931 - August 21, 2020
Nancy Duncan, 89, passed away with family by her side. When envisioning heaven, she was comforted at the faith in reuniting with loved ones. Nancy inspired many with the spirited way that she chose to live her life each day. She was a true "ball of fire"! She was born in 1931 in Kansas City, MO & grew up in Ottawa, KS.
Nancy never met a stranger, rather every person she encountered became an instant & lifelong friend. Her personality was larger than life & she truly knew how to make every moment count. She was affectionately referred to as "Lou Lee", "Gammy" & life of the party!
She was proceeded in death by her birth mother Beulah Warman; her parents Carl & Nina Hart; son Samuel Lee II; daughter Becky Horton; son-in-law Lloyd Boles & grandson Chad McBreen. Survivors include: brother Dale (Barb) Warman; Gary (Lee) Hart; daughter Marty Schuster; Jane Boles; Andy (Beth) Lee; Matt Lee. Grandchildren: Jennifer (Scott) Salois; Sherri Boles; Julie (Rick) Furst; Jodi (Chad) Vanderpool; Josh (Kayla) Lee; Jessica (Thadeus) Kingsolver; Justin (Kayla) Lee; & Sam Lee. Great grandchildren Zac, Gunnar, Moise (MJ) & Cade Salois; McKenna & Brec Furst; Breanna, Quenton, Trey, Brandon, & Nathan Kingsolver; Braxton & Raiden Lee & nephews & nieces.
Celebration of Life will be at Grace Bible (1415 Lone Star Rd., Nampa), Sat, September 5, 1:00 pm. Those who wish to provide memorial donations in Nancy's honor may send to Love INC (Grace Place), which held a special place in Nancy's heart.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Grace Bible
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved