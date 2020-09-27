Nancy Diane Robinson
October 17, 1949 - September 23, 2020
Nancy Diane Robinson, 70, of Nampa, passed away at her home on September 23, 2020.
She was born to Wilbert J. and Marian (Friesen) Ratzloff on October 17, 1949 in Merced, CA. Nancy graduated from high school in 1967 in Merced, CA and graduated in 1973 from Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho and the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1991 with a Masters of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction. Nancy was a dedicated educator. She taught at Sunny Ridge Elementary in Nampa, ID and various schools in the Shawnee Mission School District (KS), including Rhein Benninghoven Elementary and Indian Woods Middle School. Nancy retired in 2005 after 32 years of teaching. She then continued her dedication to education, serving as First Lady of MidAmerica Nazarene University from 2005 - 2010. Nancy married Edwin H. Robinson in Merced, CA, on December 28, 1973. Ed and Nancy moved to Nampa, ID in 2011 from Overland Park, KS, where they lived for 25 years. Nancy enjoyed working in the yard, spending time with friends, watching collegiate sports of all kinds with her husband, hiking, skiing and spending time with her family. Nancy was known as a caring and selfless friend to many. She loved serving the Lord, her church, and her family. Nancy volunteered regularly at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and delivered for Meals on Wheels.
Nancy is survived by her two adult daughters, Kimberly Lovitt, (John), and grandsons Seth and Colin, Spring Hill, KS and daughter, Kelly Robinson, Shawnee, KS; her sisters Marilynn Skaggs, Cindy Ehde (John), and her brother, Ken Ratzloff (Bonnie). She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin H. Robinson and her parents, Wilbert and Marian Ratzloff.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Ed and Nancy Robinson Family Scholarship Fund at Northwest Nazarene University, 623 S University Blvd., Nampa, ID 83686 (www.nnu.edu/give
) or to the University Fund at Mid America Nazarene University, 2030 E College Way, Olathe, KS 66062 (www.mnu.edu/give
- online).
The family wants to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospice for their love and care given to Nancy and her family.
A Memorial Service will be held in Nampa, ID, at the College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3:00 PM (MDT). An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com