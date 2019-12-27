|
Natalie Mary Cheyenne Boden
December 12, 1936 - December 22, 2019
Natalie Mary Cheyenne Boden, 83, died peacefully, without pain and with a smile on her face, Sunday evening, December 22, 2019, in Boise, Idaho with her family around her. She was born to Rafalita and Silverio Torrez in McNary AZ, December 12, 1936. Natalie was a very loving wife, mother, Godmother, grandmother and great grandmother. Many great grandchildren will miss her.
She loved the occasional trip to the casino, traveling back to AZ and NM to visit family, cooking for the family, camping, hunting and her special Lily flowers.
As one of her Goddaughters said, "Godmothers have no wands or wings, so they work with wisdom, love and things. She offered kindness and greetings with a hug and a kiss, each freely out of love we will all miss. You are in God's Heaven now and no longer in pain with extreme happiness."
"Love never fails!"
She leaves behind her husband Frank of 56 years, brother Ralph, sister Jennifer, four children; Mike, Kenneth, Monica and Gabriel. Also, eight grandchildren and was blessed with many great grandchildren and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will start with a Rosary and prayers on December 30, at 7:00 P.M. at Accent Funeral Home in Meridian. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 31, at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Latah Street in Boise, followed by a light luncheon.
"Sleep gently sweetheart, we will always love you."
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019