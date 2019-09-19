Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilder Cemetery
Nate Green


1926 - 2019
Nate Green Obituary
Nate Salsbury Green
July 4, 1926 - September 17, 2019
Nate S. Green, a great man, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home in Wilder, ID. He was 93 years old. Nate was born to Nate S Green Sr. and Florence Green. He is one of three boys. He was born at his parents' home near Arbuckle, CA. Went to Arbuckle High School. After graduating he enlisted in the Army. Where he served under George Patton at the Battle of the Bulge. Receiving numerous awards. Nate was very proud of his service as a veteran to serve his country, Nate was a Rancher by trade as was his father before him. He lived in California most of his life in Modoc County. After a devastating flood took their home, they moved to Idaho.
Nate is survived by his wife Carol Green, children; Rodney Green, Kathy Hill, Susan Green and Mathew Green and Marion Armstrong. Grandchildren; Theresa Popoff, Cody Green, Jenifer Wolf. Great-Grandchildren; Alexandria Smith, Hunter Smith, Remington Popoff, Jacob Burt, Haleigh Green, Arianna Green. Great Great-Grandchildren; Brinnlee Dandeneau, Liam Cooper Dandeneau. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by grandson James P. Hill, Great-grandson Joshua Burt.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Wilder Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
