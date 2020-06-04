Neil Warren Winslow
Neil Warren Winslow passed away on June 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Nampa, Idaho from natural causes after a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Neil was born to Warren Wesley Wilson Winslow and Beulah Leona Winslow on February 8, 1936 in Elm Creek, Nebraska. Neil was the first of two children with a sister, Melva Loy, being born six years later.
Neil and his family moved from Nebraska to Boise, Idaho when he was only one year old. Neil's mother lost her life after giving birth to Melva and the Winslow/Blunk families took the children in as was common in those days. Neil was raised in several different places in the Boise Valley including living with his mother's family for quite some time. Floyd and Evangeline Blunk helped raise Neil with their son Gerald for a time in Meridian on a farm on Chinden where the Burger King is now (you could not drive to the Fair without Neil telling you that is where he was raised). He considered Evangeline a second mom and he kept in close contact with her the rest of her life and she became the paternal grandmother to his children though her moniker was always 'Aunt Vannie.' Neil returned to live with his father (who had remarried), Bessie and her daughter Anne to finish high school at Boise High. He graduated in 1954, after becoming friends with a group of people that would last throughout his life. Neil shared many colorful experiences that he loved to tell stories about. He still had contact with many of them today and they visited often. Neil joined the Air Force and served from 1954 to 1956. He was proud of the days he got to spend overseas in Japan which brought him many more wonderful experiences that he loved to share! After his time in the Air Force Neil attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas for one year where he studied Art which became a lifelong love and his paintings and poems are treasured mementos for many friends and family members!
On July 19, 1960 Neil met Leah June Winslow after being set up on a blind date by mutual friend Jim Davis. They were married on July 20, 1960 in Winnemucca, Nevada and immediately started raising a family together in Nampa, Idaho. The Winslow Family lived in different places until they bought a two acre farm north of Nampa in 1964. This farm would be the 'Home' for the soon to be eight person family and the setting for many adventures and wonderful stories for the Winslows. Neil raised (or attempted to raise) every kind of plant or animal under the sun at this homestead but in reality it was a place for his kids to roam free and though the house was only three bedrooms it was a home full of love, joy and laughter!
Neil took a job with Larro Foods where he worked until 1963 and then at Consumer's Market from 1963 to 1981. He worked with the disabled in a variety of caregiving roles during his later years.
Neil's wife June passed away on December 11, 1989 leaving Neil as the lone grandparent to a vast Winslow Family, a role which he took with great pride and responsibility, like all things Neil did that involved his family!
After many years of being single Neil met Alta Duncan with whom he got the blessing of another wonderful love affair in the later years of life. They were married on October 26, 2007 in Nampa and were together until her death on September 18, 2016. Neil, once again, developed a bond with Alta's children becoming a huge part of their lives as the man their mother loved and was 'finally happy' with!
Neil was a devout Christian for his entire life. He was raised and attended a Non-Denominational Christian Church for most of his life. Later he would become baptized as a member of The Church of Latter-day Saints. Neil's faith was as important to him as anything outside of his commitment to his family!
Neil had many personal interests throughout his life including his paintings, poems, watching sports with his kids, gardening (especially raising gladiolas), singing, but his favorite thing of all was being around his family! He would light up a room when he was in it with his wonderful stories and his unique sense of humor. Laughter was always just another quip away and his eyes always sparkled with the glint of a man who knew he brought joy to those around him. His generosity was legendary as he would (and did) give you the hat off his head if he thought that it might make your day a little brighter. It almost surely did!
Neil is survived by his sister Melva; children: Rod Murray, Debbie (and Mark) Tolman, Randall Winslow, Jimmy Winslow, Cindy (and Randy) Maggard; Cheryl Callaway, Vicki Tiegs, Frank (and Janet) Tiegs, Allison Tiegs, Lori (and Randy) Fox, Stacey (and Ray) Devereaux, Racheal (and Jeremy) Ikola; and his grandchildren: Tamatha, Timothy, Matthew, Brandon, Dillon, Crystal, Sky, Stormie, Krista, Joey, Tyler, Presley, Andrew, Nicole, Paul and Neil. He was preceded in death by both of his wives, June and Alta; and by his children Tammy and Ronnie and Gregg!
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, June 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1500 Smith Ave in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Sunday, June 7, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.