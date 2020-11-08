Nelda Joan Hubbell Precht
September 21, 1926 - October 31, 2020
Nelda Joan Hubbell, was born at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kansas to David L. Hubbell and Edythe Holmes Hubbell on September 21, 1926.
Nelda grew up and attended schools in Wichita, KS, Albuquerque, NM, and K-State in Manhatton, KS. While in Albuquerque, she was an active member of Job's Daughters. As a member of Job's Daughters during WWII, she rolled bandages for the Red Cross and filled out Ration Books for the residents of the near-by pueblos indians.
After moving to Caldwell, she was employed at Simplot's general office, Simplot Soilbuilders and with Cleve Groome, Attorney.
On April 11, 1947 she married Clifford Precht of Payette, at the Methodist Church in Caldwell. They made their home in Caldwell since Cliff was a fieldman for Amalgamated Sugar Co.in Caldwell, Wilder, Parma, Notus and North Caldwell for 37 years.
When she became a stay-at-home mom (at her husband's insistence), she spent time with Job's daughters, and served as a den mother for Cub Scouts. Nelda was an active member of her church, EBA Sorority, Lady Elks organization, as well as State and Local PTA orgs. She was a member of two pinochle groups and a bridge group, all during the same time. From 1947 to 2009, Nelda participated on a bowling league.
Nelda and Cliff had four children, Pam Stine (Sam Mirabella), Terry Precht (Diana), Rod Precht, Brenda Pecht (Vern). Nelda also has four grandchildren; Gretchen Precht, Tom Precht, Troy Pecht and Charles Pecht; and 18 great-grandchildren.
At her request, no services will be held. She will be laid to rest on Canyon Hill with her husband Cliff and mother Edythe.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
.