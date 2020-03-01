|
Neva Mae Branstetter
June 25, 1923 - February 18, 2020
Neva Mae Nelson Branstetter went to live with her Heavenly Father on February 18, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho, after battling pneumonia. She was 96 years old.
Neva Mae Nelson was born June 25, 1923, in Saint Edwards, Nebraska, and was adopted by John F. and Florence C. Nelson on August 17, 1923. She was baptized at approximately 12 years old in a river in Saint Edwards, Nebraska. Neva graduated from Saint Edwards High School in May of 1941. She married Clarence Cecil Ivey in the spring of 1941. Neva stated, "Though I made some wrong choices God kept me in his hands and blessed me with two special children daughter Delila Rae White and son Gary Cecil Ivey, for which I am eternally grateful." Neva and Clarence later divorced.
Neva married William Hudson Branstetter on May 13, 1971, at Red Rock Christian Church in Boise, Idaho. They enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage living in Nampa, Idaho. She retired from First Security Bank after 25 years. Neva stated, "Following God, allowed me to have a loving family and grandchildren. Being adopted, the desire for family was always something I wanted, needed and appreciated."
Neva had many hobbies and interests to include: spending time at New Meadows, camping, fishing, painting, crocheting, bowling, golfing, playing cards, spending time with friends and family, connecting on Facebook, playing the organ, making jam (the best jam ever), she was a Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, a member of the Christian Business Fellowship, and a member of The Nampa First Christian Church. At church she served on the Christian Women's Fellowship, was a Deaconess, Chairman of the Prayer Chain, and was a greeter. She stated, "She loved to welcome people."
Neva's immediate family includes her loving husband William Branstetter; Children Delila White, Gary Ivey(Kathy), Marilyn Coleman (Mike), Joanne Branstetter (deceased)
Noella Burkhart (Tony); Grandchildren Dana Osborne, Sean Osborne (Ashley), Tim Ivey (Heather), Michelle Lind (Barry), Holly Blackman (Chad); Great Grandchildren Cody Ivey, Kylie Ivey, Kiersten Ivey, Caleb Ivey, Hannah Bone, Grace Bone, Spenser Lind, Taylor Lind, Connor Lind, Ellie Blackman, Emilia Osborne; and a Great Great Grandchild Siyles Alyea
Neva's faith in God was very important to her. She loved Jesus, and desired others to love and have a relationship with Him. Neva was greatly loved and cherished by her friends and family and will be truly missed.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Nampa First Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020