Nila Pearl Franklin
July 16, 1954 - January 3, 2020
Nila Pearl Franklin, 65 years young, passed away peacefully on January 3rd, 2020 at home in Nampa, Idaho surrounded by her family. Nila was Born on July 16, 1954 to Anna and Oscar Miracle in Manchester, Kentucky.
She shared more than 44 years of marriage with her loving husband Kerry D. Franklin, whom she married on May 26, 1976. In addition to her husband Kerry, Nila is also survived by their four children, Serena Kelly (h.Tim Kelly) of Nampa, ID; Shawn Burlew (w.Chasity Freeman Burlew) of Caldwell, ID; Jason Franklin (w.Terry Burbank Franklin) of Middleton, ID; Chastity Baldwin (h.Eric Baldwin) of Nampa, ID, 11 grandchildren Destiny, Skylar, & Shanaya Freeman, Destanie Meyers, Jessica & Corey Johnson, Jacob & Autumn Franklin, Emily Zavala, Clairah & Eric Baldwin II, and four Great Grandchildren, Serenidy, Kensley, Brielle, & Blair.
Nila grew up in Kentucky and throughout her life, she had lived in New Mexico, Oregon and Indiana before settling in Idaho where she raised all four of her children with her husband Kerry. Nila was a beautiful woman who was admired by many and loved beyond measure. She loved the Holy Bible, Idaho mountains, her gardens, houseplants, her family and our Lord above all.
Please express your condolences with cards and flowers, sent to 9653 Bennett Rd. Nampa, ID 83686. Nila's family would like to sincerely thank the hospice administrative and caregiver staff at Harrisons Hope, as well as the ALS Association. Nila's wishes were for her immediate family to hold a private memorial at a later date, so funeral services will not be scheduled.
Psalm 121
I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.
My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.
He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber.
Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.
The Lord is thy keeper: the Lord is thy shade upon thy right hand.
The sun shall not smite thee by day, nor the moon by night.
The Lord shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall preserve thy soul.
The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore.
