Nola Holloway

Nola Lucille Holloway, 88, of Meridian, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at a local hospital. A viewing will be held from 7-9pm Wednesday June 17 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland BLVD Nampa. A graveside service will take place at 11 am Thursday June 18 at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4255 E. Fairview Ave, Meridian. To express condolences and to read the obituary visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.