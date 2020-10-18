Norene DanielsJanuary 5, 1934 - September 26, 2020The world has lost a beautiful soul, an inspirational gift and a beacon of goodness. For the many that knew her she radiated love, generosity, patience and kindness. It has never been more true that with our mom this earthly world lost one of its finest persons, but heaven gained a special angel.She was born into a loving family joining two older brothers. She enjoyed a charmed and blessed life with close family and many friends whom she held close throughout her life. She loved living in Nampa and was proud that with the exception of just a few years, she had spent her entire life in the same area. On February 1, 1953, she married her one and only love, and began the most magnificent journey through life. Their love of 70 years remains an inspiration to their children, who have been married a cumulative 209 years. She felt blessed to have met Jim early in her life because it allowed her to spend seven decades as his best friend and most avid fan. She lived life to the fullest and was able to accomplish so much with him by her side. They were the couple that everyone aspires to be yet few are so fortunate to have such a deep and committed love. Dad's love for his wife was always on display, but never more than in her final years when his loving care was ever so important to her health.Mom lived her life devoted to her family and with service to her church, community and her many friends. As an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, she, together with Jim, helped to found the St. Vincent De Paul "Our lady Of Guadalupe" conference in Nampa, as well as the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry. Aside from her unabashed pride in the accomplishments and success of her children and their families, her contributions to the community through these two organizations were her most prized. Her family feels blessed to know that being the caring, supportive and generous person that she was, that she was able to touch an untold number of lives. She also was extremely proud of her 32 years as an independent paper carrier with the Idaho Press-Tribune. Over the years her route covered nearly every rural area outside of Nampa; she faithfully delivered the paper regardless of the weather, road conditions, holidays or early mornings. She was a successful businesswoman providing great service and growing her business to be the largest route in the company. Her tireless effort showed her commitment to do her best in all that she undertook and was vital in the support of five of her children attending Gonzaga University. There may not be a bigger fan of Gonzaga than Norene.Mom supported each of her children so they could achieve their best and pursue lives that fulfilled their goals and aspirations. Her children grew up to have careers in law enforcement, business, real estate, education and medicine; the common trait being that each has a career that involves giving back to the community in which they live and work. Her value to serve the greater community runs deep in the family. She was committed to her children and although spread out throughout the states, she made it a priority to stay involved in their lives as they raised their families.She was born Dolores Norene Machos to Lula and Edwin Machos on January 5, 1934. She and Jim raised seven children; Bobbi (Dave Laxson), Kevin (Mary), Lori (Brent) Kerbs, Jeff (Janice), Doug, Angi (Jim) Davis, Shelli (Mike) Reitcheck. She had 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; her legacy will live on through each of them. She is preceded in death by her son, Tony, parents, Lula and Edwin Machos, in-laws, Ruth and Edward Daniels, and her brothers, Don and Bob and sister-in-law Neomia. Norene leaves behind an immense hole in the lives of her family and friends; a hole that will be filled by following her example of faith, sacrifice and compassion.Services will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church on October 24, 2020. The Most Holy Rosary will be said at 12:30 pm followed by Mass at 1:00 pm. A celebration of her life will be held following Mass at 6850 West Joplin Road, Meridian. Please join the family in celebrating Norene's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Vincent DePaul of Guadalupe or St. Paul's Catholic Church. Donations to either organization can be sent to 1515 8th Street So, Nampa, ID 83651.