Norma Bush
July 24, 1923 - October 23, 2019
Norma Theresa (Field) Bush passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at a Boise care facility of natural causes. She was 96 years old, having lived a long and full life. Norma was born in Boise on July 24, 1923 to Reo Wesley and Cora Lillian (Daley) Field. She grew up in Boise in a home on 25th and Madison, when 27th Street was the edge of town. She graduated from Boise High in 1941. In 1944 she married David C. (Clair) Bush. They were married for 70 years.
After the war, Clair finished his college degrees and worked as a research chemist in Wisconsin. Then they decided they wanted to raise their children near family in Idaho, and they moved with their three young daughters to Boise. About 10 years later, they added a fourth daughter to their family. While Clair focused his energies on building his partnership at Idaho Chemical Industries, Norma spent her days creating a home and raising their daughters. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter, and she loved filling her garden with flowers of every kind. She was busy with music lessons, sewing dance costumes, Girl Scouts and 4-H for many years.
As her family grew, she added golf and skiing to her calendar. She also painted with watercolor and oil and was always seeking new outlets for her creativity. She was an accomplished needle woman in every way. An avid reader, she was in two book clubs and always ahead of schedule.
Civic organizations to which she gave her time and support included, Women of Rotary, Assistance League of Boise, Embroiderers Guild of America, and American Needlepoint Guild. She also belonged to the Plantation Ladies Golf Association, Hillcrest Ladies Golf, and PEO. She regularly attended the Boise Philharmonic and cultural events in Boise.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband David Clair Bush, her parents, and her brother Richard Field and sister Delories Volk. Survivors include daughters Suzanne (Kirk) Broders of Boise, Barbara (Richard) Dahl of Kailua, Hawaii, Cheryl (Ron) Abbott of Boise, and Linda Bush of Lawrence, Kansas; 9 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 2, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Interment will follow at Morris Hill Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Assistance League of Boise or Women's and Children's Alliance of Boise.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019