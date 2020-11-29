Norma Alice Clapp
September 1, 1944 - November 18, 2020
Norma Alice (Baker) Clapp, age 76, left us Wednesday, November 18th, in her home, to be rejoined with loved ones who have gone before. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 5th, at 2:00 pm.
She is survived by two sisters, Rosetta of Boise and Nelcie of Payette; her four children, Chuck of Prineville, Oregon, Ginny of Caldwell, Andy of Payette and Nancy of Payette; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.