Norma Jean Neebel
1929 - 2019
Norma Neebel was born in Eagle Grove, IA to Allie (Alice) and Emil Howard Knutson in 1929. Norma was an office worker at John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa, where she met and fell in love with her beloved husband of sixty-nine years, Richard (Dick) Neebel.
Norma and Dick spent many happy years raising their four children in Waterloo, IA. In the 70s the family moved to Ontario, OR, and shortly thereafter to Boise, ID where Dick worked many years for Ore-Ida. Norma settled into a rewarding career with the John Alden Insurance Company.
Norma found great joy and reward in being a devoted wife and mother. She was truly a selfless person giving freely with no expectations. Her highest priorities in life were her love for God, her love for her family, and the love for her friends. Her lifelong devotion to family, the joy she felt caring for her young nieces during summer breaks, her great pleasure in spending time with, and cooking the favorite foods of her loved ones, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as her family grew were reflections of her heart's desire.
Her devotion to the church and their church family, her joy of playing cards and attending social events with friends and family have all created special heartwarming memories that will live on in the hearts of many for years to come.
It is interesting to note that Norma shared with her family a special prayer she asked of God when she was young, she asked God for a husband who was honest, loved God, enjoyed attending church, who had an office job so he would be safe, and kept his family as one of his highest priorities in life. She claims God granted her prayer in hearts when He brought Dick Neebel into her life.
Norma will be sorely missed, but the family finds peace that she is, once again, with her soul mate, Dick, who went to Heaven only eleven days prior to her departure. We can only imagine, he departed to prepare for the welcome home party that greeted her when she arrived.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard (Dick) Neebel; son, Douglas Neebel; her parents Alice Pohlman (stepfather Elmer); father, Emil Knutson; brothers Roger Knutson, Bob Knutson, and Howard Knutson; her sisters: Marge Simpson and Alice Weigle.
She is survived by her children: son Dennis Neebel (Judy), daughters Janet Tarantino (Guenther) and Diane Craig (Gary); brother-in-law, James (Jim) Neebel; and sister-in-law, Eva Knutson.
Grandchildren Jonathan Neebel (Jessica); Kayla Epperson (Tyler); Phillip Croci; Gina Croci; and Cuff Croci (Jen); great grandchildren Tyler Epperson and Taylor Croci.
Cards of Condolence can be sent to the Neebel Family, c/o Diane Craig, 3102 College Ave., Caldwell, ID 83605.
Services will be held later this month. Please feel free to share your memories about Norma on www.CloverdaleFuneralHome.com, and look for updates regarding the service date and time on their website as well.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019