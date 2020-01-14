|
Norman E. Smith
September 10, 1929 - January 6, 2020
Norman E. Smith was born on September 10, 1929 in Denver Colorado to C. Eugene Smith and Minnie Lansdale Smith. He passed away on January 6, 2020 in Star, Idaho. He was raised and educated in the Denver area.
Norm served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1947 - 1952; upon discharge from the Army, Norm worked as a locksmith.
In 1952 he married Nelma Ruth Vaughn in Denver. They were blessed with 3 children, Kay Hein, Terry Smith and Joni Johnson (Vancouver, WA). They had 10 grandchildren including Grant Hein (Kyle), Mindy Albertson (Billy) and Stefani Johnson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nelma, daughter Kay, grandson Darin and son-in law James Johnson. Norm later married Charlotte Holloway adding 3 stepchildren and 8 grandchildren.
Due to ill health, Norm has resided in an assisted living facility for the last 4 years of his life. The family wishes to thank Mary Burke and the wonderful staff at Autumn Cove Assisted Living and Keystone Hospice for their loving care of Norm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hospice Indigent Fund c/o Keystone Hospice.
The internment is to be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery and the Memorial Service will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020