NorRene D. Green
November 30, 1927 - November 13, 2020
NorRene Darley Green, 92, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away November 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 30, 1927 in Amalga, Utah. NorRene was the oldest daughter to the late Raymond and Margaret Darley of Wellsville, Utah. She grew up in Wellsville, and graduated from South Cache High School. She worked for a year and then met and fell in love with Merrill Green after he returned from serving in WWII. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on April 26, 1946.
In 1950, Merrill & NorRene moved to Idaho as part of the Veteran's Homestead Act. She worked hard alongside her husband on their dairy farm while being a loving mother to their six children. Her Family continued to be her greatest joy and she loved to spend time with them and looked forward to the arrival of each new grand baby.
Second to her family, the most important thing in NorRene's life was her testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She served faithfully in the church and touched the lives of many as she magnified her various callings. She treasured spending time in the LDS temple and served as volunteer in the Boise Idaho Temple with Merrill from 1991 - 2004.
NorRene enjoyed family outings in the mountains as she loved all the beautiful things that Heavenly Father created. She was an avid reader, loved to work in her yard and garden, but her favorite activity was anything involving her family. The greatest way she will be remembered is by her humble and quiet acts of service.
Merrill and NorRene are parents of six children: Kathryn (Gordon) Hodges, Melanie (Alan) Mills, Merrilyn (Michael) Jefferies, Kenneth (Connie) Green, Loralee (Derek) Johnson, Kevin (Carol) Green, 25 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. NorRene is survived by her brotherPaul Darley of Wellsville, Utah and sister Nancy Yonk of Petersboro, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill Green, a grandson, Brett Hodges, granddaughter, Anne Jefferies, and Daughter-in-law, Connie Green.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Middleton Idaho Stake Center at 23644 Old Highway 30 Caldwell, Idaho. Interment will follow at the Middleton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the General Missionary Fund or Primary Children's Hospital. Condolences may be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com