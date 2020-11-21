1/2
Octavio Cruz Jr.
1968 - 2020
Octavio Cruz, Jr.
July 12, 1968 - November 16, 2020
Octavio Cruz, Jr., a loving husband and father of three children, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 52.
Octavio was born in Caldwell, ID on July 12, 1968 to his loving parents, Octavio R. Cruz, Sr. and Ludivina Longoria Cruz. On August 18, 1989, he married Anna Alicia Suarez and recently celebrated 31 years of marriage. Together they welcomed their three children.
Octavio was a Godly man who loved his family, especially his two granddaughters, Desi Lu and Maggie. He always claimed Houston, TX as his home as he spent many of his younger years growing up there. He made friends everywhere he went because of his respectful ways, while always remembering how much his heritage mattered to him. He was a tough man on the outside while still being a loving, soft, and caring man on the inside. He traveled the country over many years of being a Professional Truck Driver, from harvesting Onions in Wilder, ID to delivering Fuel in West Texas. He was a simple man who loved to have deep conversations, talk about sports with anyone, and wanted to have all his family and friends experience the love of Jesus Christ. He will be deeply missed by all his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Octavio is survived by his wife, Anna Alicia Cruz; children: Octavio (Jenessa Dawn Rhodes) Cruz III, Vicente Suarez Cruz, and Alicia Ludivina Cruz; sister, Silvia (Jose M.) Flores; grandkids, Desiree Ludivina Cruz and Alicia Margaret Cruz; grandpup, Gomez Cruz; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Octavio R. Cruz, Sr. and Ludivina Longoria Cruz; and his brother, Alfredo "Freddie" Cruz.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Valley Church, 2900 Life Way in Caldwell, with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho. Condolences may be left for Octavio's family at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
Valley Church
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Valley Church
