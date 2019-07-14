Odalys Rynee "NeyNey" Chavez-Martinez

June 24, 2016 - July 8, 2019

Our princess little angel, Odalys Rynee Chavez-Martinez (NeyNey) Born 06/24/2016 in Caldwell, Idaho to David Chavez and Crystal Martinez passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on July 8, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. During her time here on Earth she touched many lives and was loved deeply by her family and friends. Though her life was a short gift to us, she will live on as her kidneys and liver were donated and received by those who were in need.

Ms NeyNey was a very Sassy young lady with a lot of character. She enjoyed being with her parents and siblings. She was the youngest of 6 children, Jesus Martinez 16, Jordan Martinez 14, Monique Barroso 11, Karime Martinez 8, Estevan Martinez 6. She is survived by her parents; David Chavez & Crystal Martinez, her siblings, grandparents Jesus Zapata, Sandra Zapata-Tamez, Syl Barroso, Kinley Favinger, David Chavez and Margarita Vargas and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

She is preceded in death by Grandpa Antonio Tamez, Cousin Alexis Tamez and uncle Rogelio Chavez Vargas.

Funeral services will be held at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel on Wednesday July 17, 2019; Viewing 4:00-6:00 PM; Rosary following from 6:00-7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, 11:00 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 with the burial following at Kohlerlawn Cemetery. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 14, 2019