Oletha Charline Pitts
September 7, 1923 - August 14, 2019
Oletha Charline Pitts was a beloved and gentle soul. On the morning of August 14, 2019, at the age of 95, she went home to be with her Lord.
Charline, as she preferred to be called, was born to Charles and Bertha Sizelove on September 7, 1923 in Miltonvale, Kansas. She was the third of four children in the family.
When she was young, Charline's family moved to Oakland, CA, and as a teenager there she met a handsome, young man named Robert Pitts. They fell in love, and on July 6, 1940, Robert and Charline were married. It was a love to last a lifetime, one that would carry them through Robert's service during WWII and across the many cities and states they lived in as they followed God's calling to serve as pastors in the Nazarene church. Robert was a great man, and he treasured his Charline. They were faithfully at each other's side for nearly 72 years of marriage when Robert passed into his Savior's arms in 2012. Charline missed him every day since then, and it is a great comfort to the family to know that her Robert was there to meet her when she stepped into glory.
Through the course of her life, Charline held several jobs including working in a cookie factory and managing a Salvation Army Store. The job that defined her career more than any, however, was one for which she was never hired or received a paycheck. Charline served graciously and tirelessly as a pastor's wife for the entirety of Robert's service in the ministry, loving others and making an impact on countless lives, across many generations.
In her personal life, Charline's interests included reading biographies, watching western movies, and cooking for her family. She loved children, and she never passed by a baby without a giving a big smile and a little wave. For the children in her family, she had the gift of turning ordinary moments into something special, even by simply putting out candy in one of her pretty dishes. Charline set a beautiful table, and there was always room for you there.
Family was a source of great joy for Charline. Her sons, David, Michael, and Mark, knew her to be a grace-filled, loving, pillar of strength. Through the years, the family grew to include Dave Brown, a young man who came to live with them when he was in high school, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren. While she preferred to remain in the background, Charline's nature was one that drew people together, and she was never so happy as when she was surrounded by family.
Charline will be remembered as someone to be cherished. She was a devout Christian, modeling God's grace and love to all. She was gentle and kind, making everyone feel included and important. She was so very genuine and sweet, inviting others to her just by being herself. She was a trusted confidant to many and a prayer warrior for more than would ever know. Charline's influence continues in the lives of those she touched. She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert & Charline Ministerial Scholarship at Northwest Nazarene University. Donations may be mailed or made online at www.nnu.edu/give.
A private committal service will be held at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Tree City Church of the Nazarene on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019