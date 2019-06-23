Olga "Beth" Speer

January 30, 1928 - June 17, 2019

Olga Beth "Betty" Anderson Speer, of Nampa, died peacefully on June 17, 2019. She was born in Pasco, Washington, in 1928 to Martha (Price) Anderson and Alvin Anderson, who resided in Kennewick, Washington. Beth primarily grew up in McMinnville, Oregon, where her father owned AAA Chevrolet Dealership.

Beth attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, where she met and married Russell Speer. They shared over 70 years together. She received her Bachelors of Education from the University of Washington. Later, she attended Western Washington State College, where she received her Masters of Education. Beth taught kindergarten or first grade for over 20 years in Seattle.

She is survived by her son, Bob Speer and wife Patricia; her daughter, Tami (Speer) Gates and husband Ernie; her granddaughter, Lindsay (Gates) Vernor and husband Michael; her grandson, Josh Gates and wife Kendall; three great-grandkids, Aliyah Vernor, Brooklyn Gates, and Asher Vernor; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Beth was our "Nana," and we miss her greatly. Her love for family will live on in all of us, as will her deep love for the Lord, as well as her love for learning.

Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Speer; her mother, Martha (Price) Anderson; her father, Alvin Anderson; her sisters, B.J. (Anderson) Durbin and Juanita (Anderson) Brooke.

A memorial service celebrating Beth's life will be held at Nampa College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E Dewey Ave, Nampa, in Franklin Hall, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa.