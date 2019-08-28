|
Ordella "Della" Louise Raffety
November 29, 1922 - May 16, 2019
Ordella "Della" Louise Raffety, age 96, of Nampa went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday May 16, 2019 at her home in Nampa surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday August 31st at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, OR this will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm at the Oregon Trail Church of God in Caldwell, ID. Condolences may be made to Dell's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Della was born Nov. 29, 1922 in Nampa, ID, the first of two children, to Wilbur "Mac" and Grace (Jones) McCarty. She grew up in Nampa on her family farm and graduated from Nampa High School in 1940. After completing high school she moved to Ontario, OR where she met her first husband Glen Rogers. The couple married on July 3, 1944 and had three children; Gary in 1945, Susan in 1952 and Steven in 1955. They lived happily until Glen's death in 1964.
Della remarried on June 2, 1972 to Richard "Dick" Raffety. The couple raised llamas, enjoyed fishing, doing arts and crafts together until Dick's death in 2002.
Dell's outlook on life was "a rolling stone gathers no moss" and she lived by that as she took residency in Ontario, OR, Fruitvale, ID and New Plymouth, ID, before coming back to Nampa, ID where she lived with her loving companion J.C. Moore, who took care of her in her declining health.
During her life time she went to TVCC where she got her private pilot's license and took computer classes. She also worked as a bookkeeper, helped others do their taxes, drove school bus, cooked for the hospital cafeteria, cleaned houses, raised llamas and goats, was a realtor, worked at OLCC and was homemaker.
She is survived by her companion J.C. Moore; daughter Susan (Harold) Schmierer; son Steven Rogers; grandchildren Jill (John) Wallin, Robert (Maureen) Rogers, Sean Rogers, Amy (Steven) Earls, Debbie Ryan, Brent (Colleen) Lamb, Esther Rogers, Glen (Amelia) Rogers, Renee Rogers, Benjamin Rogers; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; daughter-in-law Lela Breidenbach Rogers; and her best friend Mickie Whyman.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mac and Grace McCarty; sister Carol Milliron; first husband Glen Rogers; second husband Dick Raffety; son Gary Rogers; and her dog "Lady" whom she loved very much.
The family would like to make a special thanks to those who helped care for Della in her final years, the staff of Treasure Valley Hospice, and her amazing care giver Cassandra Monroe (A Tender Heart Homecare).
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to s, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or to West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell, ID 83607.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019