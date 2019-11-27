|
Orveta Lee Krajnik, 92, of Nampa, passed away at her home on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. There will be a viewing at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM. A private burial will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service for Orveta will be on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Lakeview Bible Church in Nampa. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019