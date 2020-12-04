Orville Marion GrovesJuly 8, 1931 - November 30, 2020Orville Marion Groves passed away on November 30, 2020 at his home in Parma. He was born on July 8, 1931, the firstborn child of John and Annabelle Groves. A sister, Nyla, later joined the family. In 1943 John and Annabelle left Nebraska with their family and moved to Parma, Idaho.Orville attended Parma schools, graduating in 1949. He joined the United States Air Force as a photographer, giving two years of service to his country. His father became ill during his time in the service, and Orville was needed to manage the family farm. He was honorably discharged to assist in his father's farm. Farming held a special place in Orville's heart. Starting with his father's small acreage, Orville built a very productive farm. He worked hard to acquire farming property as it became available. He was a good steward of the land, making sure the crop rotation benefited the soil.Orville was on a double date with his highschool friend, Bernie Pollard, when he met his sweetheart, Fern Price of Adrian. He knew he had found his lifetime partner. They were married on Feb 7, 1954 and enjoyed 66 years of hard work and happiness. From this union two children were born; Kelly Groves of Boise, Idaho and Brad Groves of Parma, Idaho.Orville was an avid sportsman. Much of his time was spent fishing for steelhead and jet boating to their cabin on the Salmon River. In the fall he traveled to their cabin in Dixie, Idaho to scout and hunt elk. In his younger years, he could be found hunting waterfowl on Gold Island with his good hunting buddies. After retirement in 2000, Orville and Fern would spend the winters at their home in Desert Hot Springs, California.Orville was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annabelle Groves; a sister, Nyla Berhman; three half sisters, Arlene Hochalter, Garnett Fredericks and Dorothy Hedges; three half brothers, Don, Rich and Kenneth Groves.He is survived by his wife, Fern Groves, sons: Kelly and Brad Groves, grandchildren: Curtis, Krysta, Mason, Mallory and their spouses, Kamble and Jack, and seven great grandsons as well as numerous nieces and nephews.A special thank you is extended to St. Luke's Hospice who provided wonderful comfort and care to the family.A celebration of life will be held at a future date.