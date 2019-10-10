|
Oudean Ruth Holmes
July 18, 1932 - October 7, 2019
Oudean Ruth Holmes, 87, of Nampa, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 18, 1932 in Pocatello, Idaho to Charles and Helen Traughber. She was raised and educated in Pocatello. She married Forrest "Milt" Holmes. Oudean worked in retail most of her married life but family was so important.
She is survived by her husband, Milt of Nampa; two daughters, Nan Holmes (Chris Droege) and Terri (Scott) Blackburn; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Pamela Bailey.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Burial will follow in the Middleton Cemetery. A full obituary and online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019