Pamela Ann Bean
November 7, 1945 - July 4, 2020
Pamela Ann (Hills) Bean, 74, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born November 7, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Frank and Georgia Hills.
As a young child, Pam lived with her parents in the Magic Valley where they farmed in the Jerome and Twin Falls area. In the fall of 1951, the family moved to a farm north of Middleton, Idaho, where she spent her formative years attending Middleton and Nampa Christian schools. Pam was a true farm girl driving tractor for her dad, helping with the dairy, and spending countless hours with her many animals. As the only child of a farmer, Pam learned early the value of work and perseverance.
In 1964, Pam attended Northwest Nazarene College to study home economics and earn her education certificate. While attending college, Pam met Ronald Bean at church when an usher asked Ron to take Pam back to NNC so she could get to work on time. Later that afternoon, Ron called for their first date and the rest is history. Pam married Ron in Nampa, Idaho, on August 6, 1966, when she was 20 years old. Upon Pam's graduation in 1968, they moved to Midvale, Idaho, where they both took teaching positions at Midvale High School. In the summer of 1969, Ron and Pam took their dream vacation to Europe, touring 9 countries.
While still in Midvale, they were blessed with their first daughter, Sara, in 1970. In 1972 Pam and Ron moved back to Nampa, Idaho, where Pam chose to stay at home and work part time to raise their young family. Their son, Eric, was born in 1974. In 1975, Pam and Ron, with the help of Pam's father, built a new house outside of Nampa. Their youngest daughter, Heidi, was born in Nampa in 1976.
After building their second home in Nampa, Pam was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease. Following a difficult battle and with great support from family, friends and medical personnel, Pam was able to survive her cancer and later return to her passion by teaching various grades.
Pam worked at Sunny Ridge Elementary, Nampa Christian, West Junior High, Skyview High School and Hillside Junior High. She taught hundreds of children cooking, sewing and English impacting so many lives. Pam's classroom was where students always congregated and came to talk. Through this, Pam realized her passion for counseling and earned her Master's Degree in 2000. During this time Pam was hospitalized several times due to pericarditis, staph infection, and heart valve surgery. With each health crisis, Pam battled back as one of the bravest, strongest, and most tenacious survivors.
Pam was involved in her church throughout her life. After returning to Nampa, Pam and Ron attended First Church of the Nazarene where they first met. Pam drew great strength from the life-long relationships she developed there. She was involved in countless roles including teaching Sunday School, Caravans, and No Greater Love to name a few.
After retiring from education due to health issues, Pam took time to regain strength and enjoy time with family, friends and her beloved garden. Pam and Ron were also blessed with several grandchildren over the years whom she immensely loved spending time with. Eventually, Pam and Ron decided to sell their home of 28 years and travelled the country, with home base becoming their daughter's acreage in Middleton. After four years of traveling and spending time in northern Idaho, they chose to build a home next to their daughter, Sara. Pam once again enjoyed a large garden and spending time outside walking with her dog, Muffy, seeing her grandchildren, and spending time with many friends.
Unfortunately, Pam's health began to decline with para-thyroid disease, breast cancer, and declining heart function. As always, she persevered and continued to endure. In 2019 Pam had another valve repair surgery, but while recovering had several complications. Hospitalizations led to health issues that she could no longer overcome.
Pam is survived by her husband, Ron Bean; three children and spouses, Sara (Kevin) Iwersen, Eric (Kelli) Bean, and Heidi (Chad) Bean, seven ¬grandchildren and many friends. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Ivan, and her parents Frank and Georgia Hills.
A special thanks to Dr. Steven Writer, her cardiologist for over 40 years, and Mim Randall, NP, whose knowledge and empathy helped Pam maneuver her health challenges until the very end of her life. The family would also like to acknowledge the countless doctors and nurses who have cared and guided her over the many years.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 precautions and to honor Pam's lifelong commitment to overcoming serious illnesses and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, a celebration of Pam's life will be scheduled next year for all of her friends, family, former students, and others. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Boise Rescue Mission or St. Jude Medical Center. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
