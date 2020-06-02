Pamela May Hoskovec
February 23, 1970 - May 25, 2020
Pamela May Hoskovec, 50, Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt, passed away on May 25th, 2020. She was the sixth daughter born to Claryle and Patricia Cossins. She was preceded in death by her mother Patricia and Grandparents Dorothy and Lloyd Cossins, as well as Zelma and Richard Henry Eacret.
She grew up with her brothers and sisters on the family farm in Middleton ID. She attended Middleton, and Caldwell schools later she graduated from Nampa High in 1989. She went on and attended Lady Helens school of Beauty and worked as a cosmetologist for several years until her passion for helping others called her to pursue her career in healthcare ultimately obtaining her Associates Degree of Registered Nursing. Luckily she had many siblings that helped her practice for all of her boards. While in healthcare she had the opportunity to impact so many lives of coworkers and patients. She had such a bright energy and infectious smile that lit up any room she was in. She was beloved by all she came into contact with. Her many hobbies included riding horses with her family and participating in Playdays, Barrel Racing and anything with the great outdoors. She loved Hunting with Flint and taking care of the family farm. One of her lifelong passions was gardening with her sisters, daughter, and her grandchildren. She always had a need for speed whether on four wheels or four legs. She was a member of many riding groups including High School Rodeo, NBHA, ICA, WIBRA, and Snake RIver Stampeders, where she was included in the prestigious honor of riding in the 2002 Olympics.
She is survived by her spouse Flint Hoskovec, her daughter Heather Burton(Zack Peterson) and her son Brent Burton. Her grandsons Devan and Trent Cunningham, former son-in-law Michael Cunningham. Her sisters and brothers LaDonna Stone(Byron) of Meridian, ID, LaRita Stanley(Jim) of Liberty, SC, LaVada Wedeking of Houston, TX, Theresa Burnett(Bruce) of Middleton, ID, Brian Cossins(Carolina) of Middleton, ID, Betty Cossins(Mike Kane) of Caldwell, ID, Kyle Cossins(Tabitha Judd) of Eagle, ID, many nieces and nephews and her beloved pets. You can take the girl out of the country but you cannot take the country out of the girl.
Her Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday June 5th at the Middleton Cemetery. Friends may share a memory of Pamela at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.