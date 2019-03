Pamela Josephine White

October 19, 1958 - February 28, 2019

Pamela Josephine White went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Pam was born on October 19, 1958 to Ralph and Beverly Eason in Caldwell, Idaho.

Pam grew up working and playing on the family ranch, along the Owyhee River, in Rome, Oregon, washing dishes in her family's café along Highway 95 and spending a great deal of time with her Aunt and Uncle Ed and Mabel Urquiaga on their farm in Marsing, Idaho. She attended WW Jones Elementary School in Arock, Oregon and graduated from Jordan Valley High School in 1976.

On March 12, 1977 Pam married Jesse White and they were inseparable for 42 years. They began ranching with her parents along the Owyhee River in Rome, eventually taking it over in 1999. They were blessed with two children who they raised working alongside them. There were junior rodeos, basketball games, hunting trips and birthday parties, as the boys grew and memories were made. In 2007 Pam and Jesse bought Chevlon Canyon Ranch out of Holbrook, Arizona, splitting their time between there and Rome.

Pam enjoyed farming and ranching. She could always be found disking, corrugating, and branding in the spring, swathing in the summer, gathering in the fall and feeding in the winter. She loved and was dedicated to it all. An avid photographer, Pam led Jesse, her favorite subject, on countless adventures taking pictures of wildlife in Yellowstone and Grand Teton, feeding Elk in Jackson Hole and feeding cows in Wisdom, Montana. Pam became a grandmother later in life, which brought her great joy. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and they were always excited to see Grammy and Grandpa show up.

Pam was a member of the Arock Community Church. It was there that she came to know her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At the time of her death she was a member of both the Arock Community Church and the Burton Baptist Church in Burton, Arizona.

Thank you Mom for the values you instilled in our lives. Your faith and courage was, and is, an inspiration to us all. You were a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. You taught us the value of hard work and the joy of family. Small in stature but ferocious in faith, you will be greatly missed. We love you.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Beverly Eason. Surviving are her husband Jesse of Rome, Oregon; her son Timothy, his wife Brittney and their children, Kolton and Kylie, also of Rome, Oregon; and son Matthew, his wife Joni and their children Allison and Dylann of Homedale, Idaho; as well as a host of family and friends

Funeral services will be held at High Desert Bible Church in Jordan Valley, Oregon on Saturday March 9th at 1:00 PM. Pot Luck dinner to follow at the Jordan Valley Parish Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

The family asks that in lieu of flowers; please donate to Rope for Hope. The address is PO Box 328 Winnemucca, NV 89446.

