|
|
Patricia "Pat" Stanley Born
June 14, 1931 - September 14, 2019
Patricia "Pat" Stanley Born left for her new adventure September 14, 2019. She treasured every moment here on Earth. Pat was born June 14, 1931 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She married Ernest Phillip Born in July 1954 and they started their military career being deployed twelve different times around the world. They raised three children; Phillip Jr. Born, Nancy (Jeff) Born Emacio, and Stanley (Colette) Kent Born.
Pat enjoyed her friends, sewing, cake decorating, tending her flowers and playing ponytail canasta. Later years, Phil and Pat traveled across the United States in their RV seeing our beautiful country and making more friends. They also cherished their time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Janelle (Eric) Nye, Garret and Ainsleigh; Grant (Krystal) Johnson, Kailee, Gracin, Hayzen, and Ryker; Mitch (Jauna) Born, Avery, Kodi, and Swayde; Malerie (Sam) Bray, Livee and Lexi.
Pat has arrived in Heaven to continue her adventure with Phil who passed away in 2016. Pat will be missed by family and friends. She always said, "Drive safe, there's a lot of crazies out there!"
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian. Her resting place will be next to her dear husband, Phil in the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019