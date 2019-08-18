|
|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Brooks
June 18, 1936 - August 8, 2019
Patricia (Pat) Ann Brooks of Nampa, ID passed away on August 8th, 2019. She lived to be 83 years old. Pat was born on June 18, 1936 in South Dakota. She attended Nampa High School and graduated with the class of 1954. In 1954 Pat married her high school sweetheart George Ronald Brooks and they shared four children. Pat worked at the Choo Choo Drive-in alongside her late husband George Brooks as well as multiple banks and in her later years was a secretary for local accountants. In her spare time, she loved crocheting and knitting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously but her smile is something that her family will remember forever. When she laughed her infectious laughter, you could not help but laugh along with her.
Pat was preceded in death by her late husband, George Ronald Brooks, her daughter Debra Renee Brooks, daughter Linda Diane Emly, and granddaughter Sharley Dawn Taylor. She leaves behind one sister, Barbara Wymer; son, George Edward Brooks and daughter, Cammerin (Cammie) Marie Jennings; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Pats family would like to thank all the staff at Good Samaritan that took such great care of her over the years. They were truly a blessing.
A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. Burial will follow at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery. There will a viewing at the funeral home from 9 to 9:45 on Thursday morning. A reception following the service will be held at 2355 S. Maple Grove, Boise, Idaho 83709. An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019