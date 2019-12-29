|
Patricia Ann Byron
March 5, 1947 - December 16, 2019
Patricia Ann Pickler Byron, 72, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away December 16, 2019 at home surrounded in love by her family.
Patricia was born March 5, 1947 in Bonnie Slope, a suburb of Portland, Oregon, to Edgar Leroy and Lois Margaret (McDowell) Pickler, she was the youngest of seven children. In 1956 Patricia moved to the area of Richland and Halfway, Oregon and as a teenager her family moved to Baker, Oregon where she attended Junior and Senior High School. It was in Baker that she met Larry Byron, and on February 27, 1965 they were married at the First Christian Church, spending 55 years together.
Patricia was a lifelong learner. She was proud to have received her GED, and later in life went on to graduate with honors from Boise State University with both a BA and MA in History. Patricia also had a deep love of teaching. Patricia taught kindergarten at the First Christian Church in Nampa for many years. Prior to earning her college degrees, Patricia was employed through Boise State University helping many people earn their GED's, teaching in the 70001 program and the ESL (English as a Second Language) program to help refugees that had been relocated to the Treasure Valley. Upon graduation from BSU, she was employed by the Idaho Historical Society as the Education Liaison for the Old Idaho Penitentiary. Her family joking shares with others that Mom "spent some time at the Old Pen in Boise." While with the Historical Society, she helped coordinate Idaho History Day for many years and travelled multiple times to Washington D.C. with student representatives of Idaho.
Patricia went on to become licensed as a financial planner and loved working with her clients, many who became friends as well as clients. She was a member of many professional organizations, usually serving as an officer and always willing to accept committee assignments. Patricia followed her daughter Deborah's interest in real estate and became an Affiliate Member of Women's Council of Realtors (WCR) Canyon County Chapter. She was the WCR Member of the Year in 2013.
Patricia was a long-time member of Nampa First Christian Church, serving as an elder and participating on committees and in Disciples Women. Patricia taught Sunday School for many years to several different age groups.
Patricia was very resourceful. She loved vegetable gardening, canning, thrift store shopping and attending free events. It is with deep love and admiration that her family jokingly refers to her as the original crazy coupon lady. Patricia took on the challenge of couponing and submitting rebates long before it was fashionable. Her thrifty ways completely funded a trip for her family to Disneyland, and she continually sent rebates to her children while they were in college to give them extra spending money.
Family was Patricia's greatest blessing. She loved family gatherings and spending time with her family. The role of devoted mom was a title that Patricia wore proudly, she loved being the mother to her three children, Deborah, Janne and Greg. She was their greatest cheerleader as she encouraged and supported them in every way possible. She passed on her love of reading to her children and loved supporting them in both their educational activities and sporting events, traveling all around the valley to cheer them on. That love and support was also shared with her grandchildren as she followed all of their activities and sporting events over the last 20 years. It was rare for her to miss one of her grandchildren's games, and if she did it was usually because she was at the game or activity of another grandchild; she even had an annual subscription to GameChanger that allowed her to follow the games live when there were conflicting schedules. Patricia closely followed her extended family on Facebook and loved being able to stay up to date on their lives through pictures of their families and activities.
Larry and Patricia loved to travel, they travelled to many places near and far, but their favorite place of all was the Oregon Coast. Her ashes will be spread at Oregon Coast pursuant to her wishes.
Patricia is survived by her devoted husband Larry, her daughters Deborah (Frank) Leffler, Janne (Greg) Goetz, and son Greg (Cindi) Byron, all of Nampa; grandchildren Alex Byron, Alli Byron, Cameron Goetz, Mallory Goetz all of Nampa, Jamie Leffler Taylor, Dixon Illinois, sister Babe Fain of Susanville, California; numerous nieces and nephews who all loved their Aunt Patty and many long-time friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Billy Pickler and Richard L. Pickler, and her sisters Ortha Pickler, Geraldine Rigby and Lois Margaret Black.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave South, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafunderalhome.com. The family would love for you to share the memories you have of Patricia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Patricia's name to Nampa First Christian Church or the Canyon County Pet Haven Shelter.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019