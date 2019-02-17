Patricia McKague Carr

March 7, 1934 - February 14, 2019

Patricia McKague Carr, 84, of Quakertown, PA, and formerly of Caldwell, ID, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Pennsburg Manor, Pennsburg, PA. She married John C. Carr in 1952 enjoying almost 50 years of marriage before his death on January 14, 2002.

Born in Nampa, ID, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Alberta (Herndon) McKague. Patricia lived all but the last three years of her life in the west, having been born in Nampa Idaho and graduating Salutatorian of the Class of 1952 of Adrian High School, Adrian, OR. She went on to attain her Bachelor's Degree and fifth year in Education, plus a Master's Degree in Library Science from the Eastern Washington State University. She was a member of the Phi Delta Kappa Sorority.

Mrs. Carr was an elementary school teacher employed by the Meridian School District, Meridian, ID, for 23 years until retiring in 1992. Earlier, she taught in the Coeur d'Alene School District, Coeur d'Alene, ID. Following her retirement, she worked as the Librarian at the Greenleaf Friends Academy, Greenleaf, ID, for 10 years until retiring there.

An avid knitter, she taught knitting at the Caldwell Recreation Center, Caldwell, ID, and spent many years as a 4H Leader, teaching sewing, cooking and baking.

Mrs. Carr attended the Christ Community Bible Church, Perkasie, PA. She was a former member of the Oregon Trail Church of God, Caldwell, ID, where she organized the Church Library and served on the Hospitality Committee, volunteering at special events including the "Mothers' Tea".

A travel enthusiast, especially to the Oregon coast, Mrs. Carr and her late husband were members of the Alpenlite Travel Club. In years past, the couple built their own dune buggy for the sand dunes in Oregon, and always had a passion for adventure. Mrs. Carr also was fond of reading and playing games of any kind, particularly Pinochle. In later years, Patricia could often be found swinging a hammer at one of the houses she and her daughter, Jean, rehabbed in the Nampa-Caldwell area.

Patricia enjoyed meeting new people, and treasured her lifelong friends, often traveling with friends on exciting adventures, including to Australia and Brazil. Patricia's big smile, warm personality and kind heart will be remembered always by those who knew her.

She is survived by two daughters, Alberta Carr Nordberg and her husband Robin, of Wasilla, AK, and Jean Carr-Jellison and her husband Terry Jellison, of Perkasie, PA; a granddaughter, Hailey McKague Jellison and her fiancé Morgan Ahten; and two sisters, Barbara Moore, of Vancouver, WA, and Peggy Timson and her husband Gary, of Nampa, ID. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carmine.

An Open House Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Arbours at Morgan Creek Club House, 1245 Heron Court, Quakertown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 601 Office Center Drive, Suite 125, Fort Washington, PA 19034.

A second service will be held in Idaho this spring, where Pat will be laid to rest beside her late husband, John, at the Wilder, Idaho cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA. www.suessfuneralhome.net Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary