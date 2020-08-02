Patricia Ann Clarke Pinkston

September 13, 1942 - July 21, 2020

July 21, 2020 heaven gained a new angel and another butterfly gained their wings.

Patricia Ann Clarke Pinkston was born September 13, 1942, to Walter and Mary Harris in Olympia, WA. She was raised and educated in Notus and Parma, ID. She married the love of her life Burton Clarke March 5, 1971 they enjoyed 10 years together raising their family. She is survived by her children and families daughter Deanna (Sherm) Henderson of Clarksfork, ID; son Don(Cindy) Milbourn of Nampa, ID; son Ken (Sheri) Milbourn of Kimberly, ID; daughter Mary (Kevin) Ernst of Sparks, NV. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren that were the light of her life. Brother George (Ginger) Harris of Kettle Falls, WA, sisters Lorene Roseborough of St. Anthony, ID, Diana Carr and Jennie Karwowski, of Nyssa, OR along with many nieces and nephews that will miss their Aunt Patti. She had many waiting to meet her and welcome her home including her late husband Burton, mother, father and many other family members and friends.

Momma, you are missed so much by your family we will carry you in our hearts and remember you every time we see a butterfly.

Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, ID 83607 on August 8, 2020, at 3:30 in the afternoon. The celebration of life will follow at Liberty Park in Nampa, ID.





