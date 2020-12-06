Patricia Ann Dack

October 2, 1937 - November 29, 2020

Our beloved Pat left us on Sunday, November 29th under a beaming full moon, to be with God and her late husband - Buck.

Born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, she grew up as the only child of Cora and Jim Pope in the very small farm town of Farson. She attended school in a one room classroom and school district where her mother taught for over 45 years. There she grew up with her childhood sweetheart Buck - a career military man, whom she would later marry and raise a family of two that has since grown to three grandchildren and a great grandson.

Pat led a life of devotion to family, cooking and a special love for children. Her happiest times were family waterskiing trips on Idaho lakes, living in the sunny tropics of Puerto Rico, sharing her famous strawberry rhubarb pie, and large holiday dinner gatherings with extended families…oh and shopping of course!

Her spirit and strength will be dearly missed by all that knew her, yet the memory of her love will live on.

May God bless her soul and welcome her spirit into heaven.

Funeral arrangements are by Summers Funeral Home of Meridian, Idaho. A TribuCast will be livestreamed on December 14 at 11:00 a.m.





