|
|
Patricia "Tish" Eachus
September 23, 1934 - October 20, 2019
Patricia "Tish" Eachus, 85, passed away peacefully in her residence at Heron Place, an assisted living facility in Nampa, Idaho, on October 20, 2019. She was born in Caldwell on September 23, 1934 to Claude and Pauline Eachus. Tish was the youngest of four children. She grew up on a farm in Ridgeview, Oregon, where she attended a on room school, and was known as a happy and adventurous young girl. Later, she attended and graduated from Adrian High School.
After high school, she signed up for the Women's Army Corp and was stationed in Germany after WWII during the early 50's, specializing in communication and electronics. Her four years in the army allowed her to travel throughout Europe and Japan. After returning to the United States in the mid-fifties, Tish worked for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in San Francisco, as a flight control officer for over 10 years. Tish's nieces remember her taking them on scary rides up and downs the hills of San Francisco in her red Fiat convertible, providing them with cat eye sunglasses, white chiffon scarves, and fake ponytails! Her family remembers that on her vacations, she came home to Homedale, to visit and fix everything that was broken! She was a skilled mechanic, plumber, and electrician. Tish fixed television sets, carburetors, leaky faucets, broken lamps, etc.
In the 1960s, Tish and her partner Dee Fessler moved to Battleground, WA, buying a convenience store at Dollar's Corner, which they ran with much success for 15+ years. After selling the store, Tish worked as a forest ranger at Mt. Adams State Park in Washington. She and Dee bought another house in Battleground with lots of acreage, where they raised some burros and accumulated many dogs and cats along the way. Tish loved all animals. She daily mixed up different food dishes for the various stray cats and a family of raccoons. She faithfully fed many kinds of birds and squirrels. After working as a Forest Ranger, Tish worked for the city of Battleground as a shuttle bus driver for the elderly, taking them to appointments and shopping. Her partner, Dee, passed away in 2012.
In 2013, Tish decided to move back to Idaho to be near her remaining family. She lived in Homedale, near her niece Kristy, for a year, before becoming ill. She then moved into assisted living in the Nampa-Caldwell area where she met many new friends and made the lives of others around her more enjoyable. She always made a point to visit and spend time with residents who needed her. Tish will be remembered for her fun and adventurous nature, as well as her kindness towards those around her.
Tish is survived by nieces: Paula (Bruce) Collier of Ketchum, Kristy Eachus of Homedale, Karen (Tim) Janneck of Anchorage, AK, and nephews Rodney Williams of Corvallis, OR, and Stephen Williams of Beaverton, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters Betty (Terry) McGoldrick and Dolores (Don) Williams; one brother Keith Eachus; two nieces Jill (Floyd) Clemens and Shelly McGoldrick.
No services are planned at this time. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019