Patricia "Patty" Browen Krier, 82, of Caldwell, accepted the hand of the Lord on March 29, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic church in Caldwell. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com