Patricia (Pat) Maurlice Ostrom

July 7, 1941 - October 15, 2020

Patricia (Pat) Maurlice Ostrom, lovingly called "Patty" by her husband Ron, age 79, passed away peacefully at home October 15, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 20, 11:00 am at the Bowmont Community Church (Life Center), 7263 2nd St, Nampa where Pat was a long-time member.

Patricia was born July 7, 1941 in Nampa, Idaho to Maurice and Francis Hatfield. She attended school at Kenwood, Central, and Nampa High. Pat loved to share the story of living for a short time in a boxcar at Banks, Idaho when her father worked for the railroad.

Pat worked as a library aide at South Junior High School for 27 years until her retirement in 2001. During that time, three of her children and six of her grandchildren attended South Junior High while she worked there. Pat was employed as a summer 4-H assistant at the Canyon County Extension Office for 13 years. She served as a 4-H volunteer in Canyon County for over 25 years and was inducted into the Idaho 4-H Hall of Fame in 2011.

Pat had many talents. She loved spending time in her yard. This was evident in looking at her beautiful flower beds and landscaping. She also had the gift of stitching impeccable embroidery. Pat stitched hundreds of hours on kitchen towels, table runners, table cloths and pillows. Her handiwork was admired each year at the Fall Bazaar where it sold out in a short time. Her stitching was unique because the eye could not tell the front from the back of each piece.

After Pat's retirement, she and her husband Ron spent many summers and falls camping and fishing at Mountain View Reservoir, Henry's Lake, Yellowstone Park and other areas of Idaho and Montana. Her journals tell of how much she enjoyed these adventures and being in the mountains.

Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years Ronald C. Ostrom, her brother Alan "Smoke" Hatfield, four children Steven (Georgie) Ostrom, Deborah (Timothy) Lowber, Katrina (Conrad) Johnston, Jeffrey (Kate) Ostrom and eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her father and mother Maurice and Francis Hatfield.

Over the past 15 months, Pat dealt with the struggles of fracturing her hip in July 2019. The family is thankful for the professional staff and caregivers from Trinity Home Care and Health, especially to Becky Hayden who lovingly cared for Pat on a daily basis. The family would also like to thank First Choice Home Health and Hospice, a special thank you to nurse Terri for the wonderful care provided to Pat and family the last 4 months before her passing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to the Boise Rescue Mission.





