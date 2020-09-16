Patricia Ann Schelhorn Sheldon Jones

July 14, 1936 - August 25, 2020

Patricia "Pat" Jones of Caldwell Idaho died on August 25, 2020, after a long illness. She was 84 years old. Pat was the third of eight children born to Joseph and Delpha Schelhorn. During her childhood, their family lived first in Brainard Minnesota, then Laurel Montana, before they settled in Caldwell. She attended Gem State Grade School and Gem State Academy. In 1952 Pat met Jim Sheldon at a school dance in Homedale, they eloped that summer. Pat and Jim were parents to six children. Jim preceded Pat In death on May 12, 1964 from injuries sustained in an accident, while he was at work at Simplot Phosphate Plant in Pocatello, Idaho.

Pat loved being a stay-at-home mom, but when she became a widow she had to begin a new chapter in her life. She now had the entire responsibility of her young family resting on her shoulders. Within a short period of time she learned to drive, bought a home and began working to support her children. While working as a waitress at Golden Pheasant Restaurant in Caldwell, Pat met Wilburn Jones. They married and two sons were born to them. Pat and Wilburn enjoyed their garden, going out to eat together and before health challenges set in for both of them, taking trips to Arkansas to visit Wilburn's family. Wilburn preceded Pat in death on March 31, 2016.

As a young woman, Pat had always wanted to go to school to become a nurse, but because of her family responsibilities, she did not feel that she could take the time out to do so. She chose instead to become a Nursing Assistant. She worked in that position at several local care facilities. She also worked at Idaho State School and Hospital for a number of years. After leaving there, she became an In-Home Caregiver. This aspect of care gave her the most joy. She ministered to and served families in the Treasure Valley until she retired at age 73. She made many treasured friends in the process.

Pat is survived by her children: Richard [Dorene] Sheldon, Pamela [Al] Stenquist, Douglas [Keena] Sheldon, Darene Sheldon-Hardman, Sherry [Mike] Dudley, James Sheldon, William [Teresa] Jones, Christopher [Marnie] Jones, 29 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren, her siblings; Joann Beopple, Mary Wonenberg, David [Wanda] Schelhorn, Tom Schelhorn and Kay Kirkpatrick. She was also preceded in death by her parents Joe and Delpha Schelhorn, as well as brothers Joe and Jim Schelhorn.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday September 19, at the Caldwell Seventh Day Adventist Church 2106 Linden Street, Caldwell. Pastor Rojelio Aguila, Harrison's Hope Chaplin will officiate.

Masks will be provided and social distancing will be able to be observed. The family wishes to thank the Nursing and CNA Staff at Wellspring Health and Rehabilitation, Harrison's Hope Hospice and Idaho Cremation Society for their kind and attentive services.





