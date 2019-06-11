Patricia "Pat" M. Stern

11/06/1946 - 06/06/2019

Patricia (Pat) M. Stern, 72, of Donnelly, ID peacefully passed away at home on June 6, 2019. Pat was born in Palo Alto, CA on November 6, 1946. She graduated from Los Altos High School and went onto be an interior decorator, designer, seamstress, and in 2007 fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a non-denominational minister. Pat married the love of her life, Tom Stern, on August 21, 1964. Her greatest accomplishments and pride of her life were their two children Lisa Brennan (Dave), Tom Stern, Jr (Sandy); four grandchildren Kayla, Tyler, Justin and Kyle; and three great-grandchildren Conner, Channing and Toreelyn, which affectionately called her Nonny. She loved food (anything spicy and pickled), cooking, gardening, her dogs, pine trees, eagles and their home in Donnelly. Pat enjoyed spending time outside, visiting and playing games with family and friends, and above all studying the Bible and sharing God's word. Pat's faith in the Lord was admirable and she touched more lives than she ever knew. Her faith brought her through many difficult health challenges along with her strength and love for live. Through all the pain, ups and downs she had a strong will, was loving but direct, and lived life every day. She is survived by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters' Susan Martin (Tom) and Deb Plitt (Art), nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at McCall Funeral Home, located at 155 S. Samson Trail in McCall, ID. Rex Carroll and Robert Smith, long-time friends and pastors, will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home.