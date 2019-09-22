|
Patricia Frances "Pat" Winch
Patricia "Pat" Winch, 86, of Nampa, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home.
Patricia was born in Shoshone, Idaho to John and Ethel Darnell. Her parents moved to Jerome, Idaho where she grew up and graduated from Jerome High School. Patricia received her X-ray degree and did her practicum at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise. She worked at Magnum Clinic for several years and retired as head of X-ray for Saltzer Medical Center. Patricia was a member of the First United Methodist church in Nampa. Patricia liked music, dancing, helping in the community and most of all her family. She is survived by her husband Dale Winch, daughter Deb Winch Hayes, son-in-law Willard Kneidl, grandchildren Janie Hayes, Mychal Hayes, Valerie Hayes, Micah Kneidl and great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church in Nampa, 2711 12th Ave. Rd., Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019