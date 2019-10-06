|
|
Patricia Ann Winslow
November 15, 1942 - September 29, 2019
Patricia Ann Winslow, 76 years of age, passed away peacefully September 29, 2019. She was born November 15, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Jack Floyd Haight and Betty Ellen Bailey. Throughout her lifetime, she resided in Utah, Texas, Washington and Idaho. Trisha, as she was known by her family and friends, loved traveling, flower gardening and crafts. Her greatest love was her family, and she cherished the time she spent with them.
Trisha is survived by her four children: Vickie (Clay) Peugh of Boise; Bart (Holly) Bunnell of Arlington, WA; Brad (Heidi) Bunnell of Humble, TX; and Jack (Marilyn Babcock) Bunnell of Boise. Six grandchildren: Christopher (Michelle) Peugh, Josh (Lacee) Peugh, Caitlin (Michael) Slater, Brian (Samantha) Bunnell, Courtney (Brendan) Ballard and Nathan Bunnell. Five great-grandchildren: Connor and Ava Peugh, Evan Peugh, Declan Bunnell and Bailey Ballard.
Trisha was loved by her family and all who knew her.
There will be a private family graveside service for Trisha at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise at a later time.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019