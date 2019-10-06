Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Winslow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Winslow


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Winslow Obituary
Patricia Ann Winslow
November 15, 1942 - September 29, 2019
Patricia Ann Winslow, 76 years of age, passed away peacefully September 29, 2019. She was born November 15, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Jack Floyd Haight and Betty Ellen Bailey. Throughout her lifetime, she resided in Utah, Texas, Washington and Idaho. Trisha, as she was known by her family and friends, loved traveling, flower gardening and crafts. Her greatest love was her family, and she cherished the time she spent with them.
Trisha is survived by her four children: Vickie (Clay) Peugh of Boise; Bart (Holly) Bunnell of Arlington, WA; Brad (Heidi) Bunnell of Humble, TX; and Jack (Marilyn Babcock) Bunnell of Boise. Six grandchildren: Christopher (Michelle) Peugh, Josh (Lacee) Peugh, Caitlin (Michael) Slater, Brian (Samantha) Bunnell, Courtney (Brendan) Ballard and Nathan Bunnell. Five great-grandchildren: Connor and Ava Peugh, Evan Peugh, Declan Bunnell and Bailey Ballard.
Trisha was loved by her family and all who knew her.
There will be a private family graveside service for Trisha at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise at a later time.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now