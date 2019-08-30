|
Patricia Arlene Zitney
March 21, 1939 - August 26, 2019
If Pat could have left this world on her own terms, she would have lit up a cigarette, grabbed a coke (maybe with a little splash of something) and walked through the door to the other side. No muss no fuss. Even though her body was failing her, she still had a sharp mind and a wicked sense of humor. She loved Willie Nelson, Kid Rock, Johnny Depp and Emenin. She never passed up a debate. When she lost her "filter" you better have tough skin and not take what she said personally.
Patricia Arlene Zitney was born March 21, 1939 to Kathryn G (Swartout) and William J. Evans in Durango, Colorado. After moving to a few places, they settled in California with little sister Camille.
Pat's first marriage to Fredrick Kruger blessed her with a beautiful baby boy Fredrick A. Kruger II in 1957. After their divorce in 1963, Pat moved from Ventura, CA to Florida. She met and married Walter "Fritz" Zitney. Through their union, baby girl Jennifer Crisann was born in 1971 when they decided to move back to Idaho to where her mother Kathryn "Kay" and stepdad Art Scott lived.
Pat was a waitress all of her life and made many lifelong friends. She worked at the Saratoga until its demise then managed the restaurant at the Elk's Lodge in Caldwell. She was a fabulous gourmet chef. Her family and friends still rave of her cooking and wonderful desserts, especially the cheesecake. Pat enjoyed time spent with her daughter Jennifer, her husband Ken and grandchildren Megan and Tori. She made a special friend Krista Gneitting whom she regarded as an adopted daughter. After the death of Jennifer due to cancer in 2010, Pat was devastated, but through these ashes the beauty of a new daughter rose. When Ken married Aleshea their relationship grew even more, and they made certain that Pat was a focal point in her granddaughters' lives. She loved them and was eternally grateful for their grace and mercy.
After Pat's stroke in 2015, her health declined and even though she was still living independently, she made the decision to move into an assisted living in 2017. Here she continued to make friends and enjoyed their love and compassion.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Walt, friend Diane, and many aunts and uncles. She left behind sisters Camille Fowler and Debbie Lenington of Caldwell; son Fred (Leona) Kruger in California along with their two children Jennifer, Rick and grandchildren; Ken (Aleshea) Boals of Meridian, grandchildren Megan, Tori, Sophia, and Skylar; nephews Jason (Jen) and Tristan Jones, Chris (Ashlie) Lenington; niece Becky (Ryan) Towery, great nieces and nephews Dylan, Rylie, Benny, and Oliver and her angel on earth Krista and family.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers who loved her feistiness even to the end. At Pat's request she will be cremated and buried with her daughter Jennifer. The family will hold a small graveside memorial later in the Fall. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019