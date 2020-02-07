|
Patrick Wade Bottorff
December 4, 1967 - February 1, 2020
Patrick Wade Bottorff, loving son, husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home. Pat was born on December 4, 1967 in Tacoma, Washington to Jim Bottorff, Sr. and Teresa King Bottorff. Pat attended Fruitland High School and graduated from CSI in auto body which began his 30 year career in the auto body industry. He was proud of his work and enjoyed airbrushing beautiful works of art. Pat loved fly fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley. Cooking became a passion for him, and he enjoyed sharing meals with the ones he loved. Making silly faces and goofing around was his way of life. Pat had one of the biggest hearts and the most beautiful soul. The world was brighter with him in it. He is survived by his three children, Amber (Eric) Barney, Bodie Bottorff and Brady Bottorff; his two grandchildren Penelope and Calliope Barney, his current wife Pamela; his ex-wife Mary; his mother Teresa; his big brother Jim (Tina) Bottorff; his sister Stacey Bottorff; and his sister Jennifer (Alex) Alcorn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by his father, Jim Bottorff, Sr. and his grandparents. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial will planned at a later date.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020