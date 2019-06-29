Patrick Foster Van Inwegen, Ph.D.

May 1, 1975 - June 26, 2019

Patrick died on June 26, 2019, from bile duct cancer, a cancer not quite as unique as he. He was born and raised in Boise, ID. He was awesome from the very beginning. At Borah High School, he was the Key Club lieutenant governor and voted "Mr. Rowdy". He grew up loving the outdoors and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was very artistic; designing t-shirts, drawing, and developing his own photos. He had an amazingly fun, quick sense of humor. He met his future wife, Victoria, on the first day of school at Gonzaga University. They were married 23 years and have a son, Alex, and daughter, Gabriella. He was a loving husband, father, son, and sibling.

He received his undergraduate degree from Gonzaga University and his Ph.D. from Loyola University Chicago, where his dissertation topic was non-violent revolutions. Dr. Van Inwegen has been teaching in the Political Science department at Whitworth University since 2005. In 2009, Patrick received the Dean's Junior Faculty Award. He taught courses on international studies and peace studies. He led a very popular international study program on peace and conflict in Ireland and Northern Ireland. He traveled with students to Great Britain, Ireland, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Cuba. He encouraged strong practical focuses on sustainability as chair of the Sustainability Committee. In reflecting on his teaching, Patrick said, "My role as an educator is so important because education is the best weapon to combat injustices. If we want to end poverty, racism, sexism, etc., in a systematic way, education is the best first step."

Patrick was a world-changer. He modeled the change he wished to see in the world. He rode his bicycle to work, recycled everything (including rainwater), taught students about making the world a more peaceful place, improved his community through his efforts at church and as a cubmaster of Pack 29 and scoutmaster of Troop 22, volunteered at his children's schools, and was a positive example of cherishing your family. The legacy he created will continue to make the world a better place.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Victoria; his children, Alex & Gabriella; his parents, Kiel & Gloria Van Inwegen; his brother, Andy (Jackie) Van Inwegen; his sister, Meridith (Brent) Belfield; his father, Rick (Lisa) Ogle; his brother, David Ogle; the scouts of Troop 22, and the Whitworth University Community. His funeral service will take place at 10am on Tuesday, July 2, at St. Aloysius Church in Spokane, WA. A reception will immediately follow.

An endowed scholarship is being established at Whitworth University in Patrick's honor. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Patrick Van Inwegen Endowed Scholarship, Whitworth University, 300 W. Hawthorne Road, Spokane, WA, 99251. Please contact Scott McQuilkin at (509) 777-4386 or [email protected] Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 29, 2019