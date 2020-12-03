1/
Paul Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Stanley Davis, 68, of Nampa, passed away November 27, 2020 at a local care center. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, at the Firth Cemetery, 601-699 E. 750 N. in Firth, Idaho. To express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Firth Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zeyer Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Dear Jolene and Family,
We were so sorry to hear about the passing of Paul. He sure fought a long hard battle over the past few years. I know it has been hard to let him go, but you must also find a lot of comfort at knowing he is finally free of the body that has plagued him for such a long time now. Are thoughts and prayers of comfort go out to you and hope the days ahead will get a little brighter as time goes by. You are a dear sweet family that has cared for their husband and father. Hugs go to all of you during this time.

LeAnn and Dale Cleverly
LeAnn Cleverly
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved